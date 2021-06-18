Caught on Camera: Man Shoplifts in Broad Daylight From US Drugstore, Video Goes Viral

An act of robbery in broad daylight was captured on camera in San Francisco on June 14, Monday. The brazen shoplifting incident took place at the Walgreens store at Gough & Fell Street in San Francisco where a man was filmed boldly putting items from the shelf into a black garbage bag. In the 21-seconds video captured by a reporter for KGO-TV, Lyanne Melendez, a man riding a cycle, dressed in black hoody andface covered with a blue bandana can be seen taking items from a shelf and filling up large black polythene.

The suspected shoplifter continues the robbery despite seeing that at least three people, including the store’s security guard, filming him just a feet away. The robber casually put the bag on his bike before he started cycling past the guard and towards the exit. The guard attempted to grab the bag but allowed the man to go without any scuffle. Eventually, the man cycled his way out of the store easily along with the bag of stolen items.

The video has left netizens shocked at the lawlessness as it garnered almost 6 million views,17k likes and thousand of comments.

While the concerns of rising cases of robberies have been voiced, Melendaz told ABC 7 News that as a journalist, it’s hard to not care or get involved in such incidents while trying to remain neutral. However, she added that it’s her city also and she has been seeing such cases consistently. She revealed that her cars and garage door has been broken into twice.

The clip highlights the city’s growing problem of daylight robberies which is affecting chain drug stores mostly. Walgreen spokesperson Phil Caruso told CNN an email that this incident is a visible example of a much broader and persistent problem in San Francisco. He added that blatant retail theft is an ongoing problem for many retailers in the city. San Francisco Police spokesperson Adam Lobsinger said the incident is being investigated by the SFNPD Northern Station Investigations Team and the SFPD Burglary Unit.

