Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Delhi's Dwarka, Assailant Clicks Photo Before Fleeing

Brazen videos of kidnappings and murders have often shocked the public but the installations of CCTV cameras have been increasingly helpful for police to nab criminals.

A chilling video of a murder has resurfaced on the internet that shows a man being shot twice from point-blank range in Delhi's Dwarka area. But the strangest part is what the criminal went on to do next- he clicked a photo of his victim.

The CCTV footage shows the assailant shooting a person within point blank range after he runs behind him for a certain distance. The man collapses to the ground, upon which the attacker starts to walk away but he comes back and shoots him a second time to ensure his victim is dead. He then takes out his mobile phone and clicks a picture of his deceased victim.

दिल्ली में बदमाशों का आतंक। न कोई खौफ न डर...A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Mohan Garden few days ago. During investigation, police found the footage of the incident pic.twitter.com/3FdqZ4ehB8 — Amandeep Singh (@singhaman1904) October 27, 2020

The attacker then flees from the spot, the video shows. The incident took place on October 22. Based on the statement of an eye witness, possibly the one who is seen in the video, the police lodged an FIR against the accused. The police also started a probe into the case and deployed secret informers to trace the whereabouts of the attacker.

Unconfirmed reports have said that the victim has been identified as one Vikas Mehta, 35 years of age and is a resident of Mohan garden.

Reports said a joint team of Special Staff Dwarka District and Mohan Garden Police station have arrested one Pawan Gahlot for the murder of Vikas Mehta.

Daylight crimes have increased in the recent past and has often earned criticism from the public over the uncontrolled issues of lawlessness and crime.

Recently, a 20-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college by two men during an abduction bid in Ballabgarh of Haryana. The CCTV footage of the incident shows one of the accused, with his face covered, trying to push her inside a car, but she is seen offering stiff resistance. The attacker then shot the woman, identified as Nikita point-blank with a country-made pistol and drove away in the car.