Man Shoves Mouth With Coins To Evade Breathalyser Test, Gets Caught

Drinking and driving is a serious crime, no matter the part of the world you reside in. Still, there are cases where people are caught driving in an inebriated condition. Once caught, these people are either fined and arrested right away, when the condition is too obvious, or are put under a breathalyser test. Over time, people have devised multiple ways to pass this test despite the alcohol in the system.

One of them involves putting a few coins in your mouth. Apparently, the coins tend to confuse the breathalyser about the composition of alcohol in your saliva.

The police department at the Greater Manchester County in West England busted this myth among people who wish to evade getting caught while driving under the influence. The cops caught a driver, who broke a signal, to check if he was drunk or not, the driver started shoving a bunch of coins in his mouth. Sharing the interaction with the driver, the Greater Manchester Police Department, posted a picture of the car on their official Twitter handle.

Along the picture was a caption that read, “The driver of this Golf went through a red light in front of our patrol and was stopped on Spa Road, Bolton.” The police added, “Before being breathalysed, he shoved a load of coins in his mouth.” The police then busted the myth saying, “Guess what, it did not work and he blew 65.” It is to be noted that 65 is double the permissible limit in the UK, as per a LADBible report. The caption ended with, “Do not believe all you read on the internet guys.”

From last night: The driver of this Golf went through a red light in front of our patrol & was stopped on Spa Rd, Bolton. Before being breathalysed, he shoved a load of coins in his mouth. Guess what, didn’t work & he blew 65. Don’t believe all you read on the internet guys. pic.twitter.com/ghYExbIfRA — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) August 28, 2022

People, in the past, have come up with some very peculiar and creative ways to trick the breathalyser but have failed miserably. Another way includes eating a newspaper or any absorbing paper. Some believe that it shows a reduced reading of alcohol level, when tested.

