Man Simulates Pregnancy By Adding Weight, Couldn't Even Get Out Of Bed

In a woman’s life, her pregnancy is one of the most challenging times. It is not easy to carry a child for 9 months. Pregnant women often experience sickness, weird food cravings, and mood swings etc. It is said that men have no idea about the struggles of a pregnant woman. Recently, a man tried to understand the pain a woman goes through in her pregnancy. He attempted to be pregnant for an entire day to see if he could handle the stress of pregnancy. It did not go down well.

A popular TikTok user Maitland Hanley, who was recently blessed with a baby, has shared a video wherein he tries to show what it is like to carry a newborn on your stomach. He couldn’t get pregnant himself, so he tried to have a similar figure, weight, and body posture as a pregnant woman who is close to giving birth.

First, he wrapped a big watermelon to his stomach and then went on to wrap it around his body with cling film. To simulate larger breasts, he wrapped two melons around his chest.

Hanley started his day with extra body weight after his partner mimicked the sound of an alarm clock and ask him to wake up. He woke up and got out of his bed. Soon, he realized that it would be very tough for him to manage his movements with the “gained" weight. He could not even get out of his bed properly let alone spending the entire day. He tried once again to get up, however, he could manage only to get his legs over the side of the bed.

Hanley was baffled to experience difficulties with extra weight.

“I thought it would be so much easier," he admitted at the end of the video, which has gone viral on TikTok.

