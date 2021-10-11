Man Singing 'Jab Koi Baat' on Street to Pay 'Music School Fees' Praised by Hrithik Roshan

An independent musician singing on the street has been going viral on social media, winning praise from the likes of Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor. In the video shared on Twitter, the artist can be seen singing and strumming the guitar along to the tunes of Hindi song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’. The artist, singing the soulful song by the side of the street, has a thin crowd gathered around him, and the video pans to a signboard that bears his Instagram handle, his phone number linked to online payment platforms Paytm, Google Pay and Phone Pe. It also has a QR code for online payment purposes. Below the information, the board reads, “Thank you for your contribution, It pays my music school fees(sic)". A user who goes by @ankitv shared the video on the microblogging platform where, at the time of writing this article, it has upwards of 35,000 views. Here’s the original video.

Twitter users were all praises for the artist, asking that he should be given a platform and called to Mumbai for a career in music. Many commended his innovative usage of UPI to collect funds for music school. Notable among those praising him were Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the video, Kunal tweeted, “Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology". Hrithik shared Kunal’s tweet, and wrote, “Wow . How cool is this !!(sic)". Check them out below.

The street musician, who goes by Shakeel on Instagram (@shakeel.music) has some 3,000 odd followers on the platform. His bio describes him as a “street performer (busker)" as well as “singer, songwriter, guitarist". It also contains his payment information. Busking is the act of playing music on the street and other public places for voluntary donations.

Many musicians, singers, sound engineers and technicians across the world found themselves jobless in 2020. Some even struggled to pay rent and feed themselves. However, 2020 was also a year that proved that music could find its way through the darkness. In India too, this crisis brought the loosely tied independent music industry together, with the ‘privileged’ musicians coming forward to help out those who were in desperate need.

