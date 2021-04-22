Man Sings 'Ma Tujhe Salaam,' Playing Ukele While Paragliding at 8,000 Feet

A video of a man singing A R Rahman’s hugely popular song Maa Tujhe Salaamand playing the ukulele while paragliding at a height of 8,000 feet above the sea level in Himachal Pradesh’s Bir-Billing village appears to have hit a rare cord with social media users. Netizens are in awe of the courageous paraglider and amateur singer.

Despite flying at such a height, where it becomes difficult to maintain rhythm and breathing pattern, Rupesh Maity largely manages to stick to the beats on the ukulele and the scenic beauty of the hill station with clouds hovering around him. The video is definitely a treat to watch. Even his pilot appears to be enjoying the melancholy in the sky.

Rupesh posted the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Singing Maa Tujhe Salaam at 8000ft while paragliding.” It has got nearly 3,000 likes since it was posted on March 31.

“Omg!! You are a legend brother. Paragliding karte karte kitni acchi sur me gana gaya apne (You sang really well even while paragliding). Captivating,” one user commented on the video.

Rupesh also shared another related post that showed Rahman taking notice of his singing. He appeared quite excited about it.

“Congratulations bro!!! You are a celebrity now,” said a user on the post.

Released in August 1997, when Rahman had just turned 30 and sported a flamboyant hairstyle, to commemorate 50 years of India’s independence, the album soon became a bestseller. The idea of releasing a patriotic album reportedly came from Rahman’s school friend and ad filmmaker, Bharat Bala. The song still remains as refreshing as ever.

Bir-Billing, in Himachal’s Kangra district west of Joginder Nagar Valley, features among the best paragliding sites in the world and is often selected to host international events related to the sport. Tourists also visit there for trekking and camping during the summer holidays.

