Man Slapped With Rs 10 Lakh Medical Bill After Donating Kidney to Save Cousin

In a disheartening case, a man was slapped with a medical bill of nearly Rs 10 lakh after he underwent surgery to donate his kidney to someone in need. The man, Elliot Malin, had decided to donate his vital organ after receiving an email from his cousin Scott Kline’s mother. His mother was reaching out to people seeking a potential donor who could give their kidney to Scott. According to a report by ProPublica, 28-year-old Scott was in end-stage renal failure and was not on dialysis yet. Upon receiving the email, Elliot did not think about the risks involved in donating his kidney to someone and signed up for the donor match screening process.

Later, Elliot turned out to be a match and then travelled to Fort Worth, Texas where he and Scott underwent the surgery. However, despite getting assurance that he would not have to pay for the surgery and that it would be covered under Scott’s insurance plan, the donation burned a hole in Elliot’s pocket. Initially, Elliot received a bill of Rs 1,436 for the blood work done before the surgery but later he was handed a medical bill of nearly Rs 10 lakh.

Thinking that the bills would be covered under Scott’s insurance, Elliot did not worry much and informed the hospital. Later, what came as a shock to Elliot was a notice from NorthStar Anesthesia, a firm that provides anesthesia services to hospitals. The notice warned Elliot that if he did not pay the bill, it would be moved to collections. Baffled by the massive bill, Elliot called the company explaining that he has donated his kidney and should not be receiving the bill.

As the matter came to the fore, Elliot reportedly said that the CFO of NorthStar called him up and assured him that the issue would be resolved. Soon, Elliot received an email from the company which apologised for the inconvenience caused to him and confirmed that he wouldn't be required to pay the bill.

