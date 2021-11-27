Man Slits Wrist, Throat at Police Station Over Fight With Wife

A 30-year-old man Omprakash slashed his throat and wrist with a blade at Nandgram Police Station in Ghaziabad. Omprakash’s wife had lodged a missing complaint with the police station after he did not return to home for 3 days. According to a senior police officer, Omprakash had been in a relationship with a woman from the same neighbourhood for the past 3 years. He wished to live with her. This led to heated debate between the couple, and a lot of fights over this matter. According to the circle officer Avnish Kumar, Omprakashleft his house after an about his affair with his wife on Saturday. His wife reported to the police on Wednesday when didn’t come back after 3 days. According to the wife, she had an intuition that her husband hasstarted living with thewoman with whom he was having the affair,without divorcing her wife.

After police had a word with his elder brother, Omprakash was called to the police station. He informed the cops that his spouse keeps fighting with him as he wishes to live with another woman. Lodging his complaint, the man then pulled out a blade and slashed his wrist. Absolutely shocked at this action, the police tried to stop him. However, according to a report inThe Times of India, he slashed his throat with the same blade. The injured had been taken to a nearby medical facility and is now reported to be in a stable condition.

According to another officer, when Omprakash was slashing his wrist, he repeatedly kept on saying that he doesn’t wish to live with his wife anymore. Omprakash had been married to his wife for 5 years from now and has a son and a daughter. Talking about his profession, he is working as a daily wage labourer.

