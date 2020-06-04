Man Smashes Car Window to Rescue Dog Trapped in Soaring Temperature

A video of a man rescuing a dog who was stuck in a car for at least 30 minutes has surfaced on social media. The incident took place at the car parking area of a supermarket in Swansea, Wales.

In the footage, a man can be seen smashing the window of the car in scorching heat to rescue the trapped pooch.







According to a report in DailyMail, the vehicle was parked at Tesco car park. Shoppers who spotted the dog inside the vehicle even made the announcements to look out for the owner of the car but nobody turned up.







Zoey Thornton, who shot the video, said the dog was trapped in the vehicle for at least 30 minutes, the report added.

Thornton further said she was putting her bags into her car when she noticed a woman looking worried nearby.

“We went over to see if everything was alright and it turns out that the dog was inside, it was really hot,” she said, adding, “The window was open a little bit but we were there for at least half an hour before any action was taken”.

Towards the end, the footage shows a woman putting water on the dog and moving it into the shade.



Watch the clip:



The entire episode was reported to South Wales Police, added Thornton. “We received reports about a dog in a car at Fforestfach at about 2.30pm on May 31, '' a South Wales police spokesperson said.

