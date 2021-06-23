Man Snaps Woman in Puddle after Delivering Parcel to Her as 'Proof'

It is a pretty common practice for delivery persons to click a photo of the package with customers as proof for delivery. However, these pictures sometimes break the internet as delivery persons click people in the most embarrassing scenarios while taking their packages. And that’s exactly what happened to this woman who was snapped at an unfortunate time. A TikTok user, who goes by the name @jaxarx123, shared a hilarious clip captured taken by her home security camera that looks out on their driveway. The short footage shows her falling in a wet puddle on the street and then she turns over before sitting upright. The fall happened just moments before a delivery person is seen walking towards her carrying a parcel. But what happened next has left netizens in a split as she showed what the delivery person had clicked as proof.

The photograph featured a parcel with the woman in the background, showing her sitting on the ground. The text on the video reads, "The time, I face planted a puddle and the driver took a pic of me still on the floor as a proof of delivery."

Watch it here:

The timestamp on the clip read that it was captured on May 21, Yahoo News Reported.

The footage has garnered more than 1 million views followed by a string of jokes in the comment section, reported Newsweek. TikTokers in large numbers have made a bee-line to the comment space to leave their reactions, the report added.

