Man Sneaks Hasbulla 'Waxwork' into Madame Tussauds Museum in 'Reverse Heist'

Ever heard of reverse heist? An incident has recently come to light, wherein a man performed a series of ‘reverse heists’ by placing framed pictures of TikTok stars at National Transport Museum in London and the football museum in Manchester, just for fun. Liam Bedford, who is a YouTuber, wanted to end his series of reverse heists on a high note, hence, he smuggled a 3D printed figure of viral star Hasbulla Magomedov into Madame Tussauds. The figure was on display for half an hour before the security intervened and removed it.

Previously, he had put up framed pictures of TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois on the wall of the National Transport Museum in London, and a signed framed picture of another Tik-Toker Cal The Dragon on the wall at the football museum in Manchester. This time around, he settled on Hasbulla, a content creator from Dagestan as the life-size figure of the 19-year-old was easy to transport.

The 25-year-old had posted a clip on his Instagram, which featured a glimpse of Madame Tussauds, followed by a snippet of the Youtuber posing with 3D printed figure of Hasbulla. “So, I snuck in a fake waxwork of Hasbulla into the world-famous Waxwork Museum; Madame Tussauds. This is the best thing I’ve done,” he wrote alongside the video.

Liam got a 3-D model of Hasbulla’s head, he then took the help of his pal Max Benham who was able to paint the head and attach it to a headless mannequin, and the complete drill cost Liam more than £600, LADbible reported.

Talking about how he managed to sneak in the waxwork through security checks, Liam revealed he had hid it underneath a couple of pairs of women's underwear and sanitary products, hoping that the security guards would feel too awkward to question. “There were proper intense checks to get through to go in. I think my one-off figure was lucky to get through!” he added.

The YouTuber also thanked Madame Tussauds for taking the joke well, as he didn’t expect it.

