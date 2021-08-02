Man Spends 45 Mins in Restaurant Washroom, Wife Leaves Him Behind

A woman recently took to Reddit to make a rather unbelievable revelation about her husband. In her post she mentioned that her partner ends up taking as many as four hours a day in the washroom. Through her post she informed how angered she was when they had both gone to a restaurant and her husband ended up taking 45 minutes in the loo. In the post she wrote, “My husband ‘Justin’ started spending a lot of time inside the bathroom after we moved into our new home. We are talking about 45 minutes just peeing’ 4-5 times a day.”

She mentioned that even though the habit in general irritated her a lot, having to wait for him for 45 minutes with food on the table was a true test of her patience, the Sun reported.

Describing the series of events on the day, she said that when her husband got up to leave for the bathroom she had reminded him that they are in a restaurant and so he should not spend his usual 45 minutes there. The husband had nodded and had said that he would be back in a few minutes.

After sometime when he was not back, the woman went to the men’s toilet to check if he was alright or not. After the man said he was okay, she asked him to come out. He replied by saying he will be out in a couple of seconds. After a while when he was still not out of the loo, the wife began messaging and calling him to which he did not respond. Frustrated by his behaviour, she ate the food and requested the waitress to split the bill. She paid her share along with the tip and took a taxi back home.

Around 20 minutes after she reached home. her husband came back and told her that she had been selfish for leaving him behind. When she told him about the multiple calls she made to him, the man said that his phone’s battery was dead.

Her post has started a comment riot on Reddit with people sharing all kinds of reactions that they would have had if they were put through a similar situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here