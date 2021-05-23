Man Spends over Rs 10 Lakh to Look Like Barbie's Ken Doll

UK man, who is a cosmetic surgery fan, has so far footed the bill of over $14,000 for his transformation into Barbie’s handsome hunk, Ken doll. Jimmy Featherstone, 22, has undergone lip fillers, cheek implants, and botox and veneers in the past year and the wannabe doll said that it is just the beginning.

In an interview with South West News Service (SWNS), Featherstone shared that he aims to look like a Ken doll because it’s “plastic fantastic” and looks amazing.

Hailing from Hull, a small city in north-eastern England, Featherstone works as a director at one of his friend’s boutique. He dropped out of college at the age of 16 and since then, he has held down multiple jobs to earn enough money. All his hard-earned money goes into Featherstone’s Ken doll cosmetic procedures and pretty maintenance. From a young age, he wanted to stand out from the crowd. With lip fillers, cheek implants, and Botox and veneers already checked out, he now wants to get a nose job done in the coming months. Featherstone intends to look more plastic, as according to him, it is the aesthetic he likes.

The self-purported diva gets his hair styled every week and spends over $400 on lip and cheek fillers now and then. His lavish expenditure does not end on his cosmetic surgeries. Earlier this month, Featherstone threw a $3,000 birthday extravaganza. Bragging about the same, he said that it was very “classy” and “absolutely fabulous.” He claimed that people compared the birthday party to a wedding.

Talking more about his interest in fancy stuff, Featherstone said that he loves going all out and getting people to talk about him. He said that if there is a party, he would organize a limo and get his makeup artists along. “I like the finer things in life,” he added.

The wannabe Ken doll is slated to feature in an upcoming UK reality TV series. Featherstone also hopes to find love on the sets. He prefers his love interest to be a silver fox who has got a lot of green. Talking about his ex-lover, he said that his ex was older than his dad. He also revealed that he is more attracted to older men.

Featherstone also stated the reason behind this. He said that any one of his age will not be able to give him the lifestyle he wants. However, someone older who has already made money can support his lavish lifestyle.

He even takes the internet trolls positively. Featherstone said that he thinks that if people are talking about him, then he must have done something right. He further said that he does not care about other people.

