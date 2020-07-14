Man Spends Rs 6 Lakh from Honeymoon Fund with Girlfriend on Buying New Gaming PC

In a hilarious incident, a gamer who had saved up nearly Rs 6 lakh along with his fiancee for their wedding, ended up single-handedly spending all the money on a new gaming computer.

Every gamer worth their salt knows the importance of a good gaming PC. But this 24-year-old gamer one step forwards and spent nearly $8,000 on a new gaming computer without so much as informing his fiance.

Taking to the R/relationship_advice subreddit on Reddit, the woman wrote, "My fiance spent our entire savings (which we both were saving for our wedding and honeymoon) to buy a gaming pc". The 27-year-old woman went on to share that it wasn't even the worst part.

"What's worse is that ever since he got the pc, he has totally ignored me, he has absolutely forgotten that I even exist in his life," she wrote.

The couple, who had been together since December, started jointly saving all their money for a wedding and managed to save $8,000 (Rs 6.3 lakh approximately).

However, the woman claimed that ever since her fiance's best friend got a new gaming PC, he too wanted one. When she finally agreed to spend on a PC, the fiance ended up not only buying a gaming PC but also a gaming chair, desk, and a variety of assorted components. It was only after the purchases were made that the woman asked the finance how much he had spent on all of it.

"I was distraught when I heard that he had spent our entire savings of $8000 to buy the pc. We had a very big argument that night and I scolded him for spending all our savings because that savings contained not only his money but my money as well. And we were saving it for our wedding," the woman said.

She went on to say that not had he spent all their savings, now he was spending all his time on his new chair and desk with his PC.

After reading the tale, many on the comments section advised the woman to stand her ground and stop "catering" to his needs. Others suggested ways to change the password to the router so that the fiance could not continue to game.

The fiance has meanwhile promised to earn back all the money he lost on the PC.