Man Spikes Boss' Drink with Covid Patient's Saliva in Turkey, Charged with Attempted Murder

A car salesman in Turkey has been accused of stealing money and trying to kill his boss by spiking his drink with a Covid patient’s saliva.According to The Sun report, a car dealership owner has claimed that one of his employees tried to kill him with the saliva he bought from a COVID-19 patient. The owner, Ibrahim Unverdi, from Adana in Turkey, has filed a criminal complaint against the employee who worked for him for three years, alleging that he tried to infect him with the virus.

The accused, Ramazan Cimen, is accused of trying to kill Unverdi and his wife after he was allegedly caught trying to steal 215,000 Turkish lira (approx. Rs 22 lakh). Urvendigave the money,which came from the sale of cars, to Cimen to take to the office but he absconded with the cash.

When Unverdi was finally able to reach him on the phone, Cimen reportedly said he gave the money to a loan shark, who he owed it to. The boss has also accused Cimen of spiking his drink with the saliva before stealing the money but luckily, he did not consume it.

Urvendi said, "Cimen sourced saliva from a Covid-19 patient for 500 Turkish lira (approx. Rs 5,156)." He also allegedthat he learned about it from one of his other staff members. However, he did not consume it.

He informed prosecutors that Cimen became angry after the incident was reported in the media and he started receiving threatening messages from him. "I could not kill you with the virus. I will shoot you in the head next time,"read one such alleged message. The owner been placed under police protection after showing threats sent to him from his former employee, which he said confirmed that he tried to kill him with Covid patient’s saliva.

Unverdi’s wife also claimed that Cimen planned to infect her in a similar fashion and she is terrified to leave the house while he’s still on the loose.Unverdi had filed a criminal complaint against Cimen, who has now been formally accused of attempted murder and threatening behaviour and is being hunted by the police.