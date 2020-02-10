Man Spills Ketchup on New York City Subway Floor to Mark His Territory
The incident came to the fore after a journalist named Pervaiz Shallwani tweeted a photo of the incident.
In an effort to keep fellow commuters away from his seat, a passenger squirted ketchup on a floor of a moving subway to mark his territory. The incident reportedly occurred in a New York City Subway.
The incident came to the fore after a journalist named Pervaiz Shallwani tweeted a photo of the incident posting, “a straphanger in a morning train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat.”
He added that a woman seated next to the man didn’t budge and remained on her seat.
A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat. #MTA pic.twitter.com/efuc1YHoAX— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) February 7, 2020
Following his tweet, NYCT Subway sprang into action and asked him to provide the “4 digit” train car number. The journalist gave the number and NYCT Subway thanked him and said it would ask the “maintenance team” to clean the spot as soon as possible.
Good morning. Do you have the 4 digit train car number the ketchup is in? ^JP— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 7, 2020
Thanks for letting us know. We'll ask our maintenance team to clean this up ASAP. ^TS— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 7, 2020
Soon after the post was shared, it went viral, with several users commenting with their own hilarious takes on it. One user even said that the person must have been suffering antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) disease.
That's some sociopathic ish right there— Matthew Kronsberg (@matt_kronsberg) February 7, 2020
