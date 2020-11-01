Man Stands Beside Godavari River to Prevent People From Dumping Garbage-Filled Plastic Bags

Festival season is here in India - and with it is the trend of rising pollution which peaks around the same time every year.

Other than air pollution, plastic pollution in water bodies becomes a huge factor as people oftne dump their religious waste into rivers.

One man in Nashik is trying to change that: by guarding the river Godavari.

Chandra Kishore Patil from Indiranagar, Nashik went viral after an IFS officer Swetha Boddu tweeted about him.

“I saw this man stand on this road entire day with a whistle in hand to stop people from throwing Dussehra ‘holy waste’ in plastic bags into Godavari, Nashik,” reads tweet by Boddu. Photos of Patil next to the plastic bags is also attached in the tweet.

I saw this man stand on this road entire day with a whistle in hand to stop people from throwing Dussehra 'holy waste' in #Plastic bags into Godavari @NashikDear Mr Patil, Respect! pic.twitter.com/Q3hj5ggP5v — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) October 31, 2020

But this isn't the first year that Patil has tried to get people to stop. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Patil mentioned that he has been doing this for the last five years. Patil, who lives in a society near the river noticed that with every passing year, the water became filthier as people dispose of their waste in the river after festivities. Five years ago, he decided to take a stand and since then he's been stopping people from dumping their waste.

“I’ve been doing this every year for five years now. And will continue doing this till my health permits,” Patil told HT. The accumulated waste then gets collected by the municipality and taken away to a separate dump yard.

“I stand beside the river from morning till 11 pm at night with a whistle and alert people not to throw garbage in the river. Many behave rudely with me, but I still pursue them not to do such things,” Patil he added.

When asked how he deals with the resistance, he said that he fills bottles with the river water and asks the people to take a sip from it. When they refuse, he makes them aware of the severe pollution in the river.

The post has garnered support from people - with many lauding his noble initiative single-handedly.