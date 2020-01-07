Man Stays With His Sled Dogs as Fire Rages on in Australia, Social Media Hails Him a Hero

The devastation that is being caused by the bushfire in Australia is unparalleled.

About half a billion animals have been killed in New South Wales, reported CNN, adding that the raging fires have taken more than 20 human lives as well.

Amid all the devastation, stories of fortitude and heroism have been cropping up on social media. One such story is of Brett Hadden and his group of 60 huskies.

The Australian man has become a social media hero for his dedication for his pack and the lengths he has gone to in order to protect his animals.

A 7News report revealed that Hadden and his huskies had to flee their property at Cobungra over the weekend and find shelter in Omeo.

Speaking to the news website, Hadden revealed that he would love to evacuate but he has too many animals. The problem cropped up after it was revealed that while 50 residents were evacuated from the area by helicopters, the choppers were not equipped to carry animals.

Hadden, who has been sleeping on a piece of cloth while his dogs are tied alongside, further revealed, "They know what's going on, but as long as I'm here, they're okay".

A number of people took to social media to thank Hadden for his dedication towards his animals, with many hailing his brave move of staying back with the pack.

While one social media user wrote, "Thank for staying with your pups. You are one hell of a nice guy. I'm praying for all of you. Suzanne from Maryland. USA," while another posted, "Wow, you go Brett!! Great coverage, keep those furries safe!"

A third user from the United States posted, "Dear Brett, We here in the US are praying for you, your huskies, your horses and your home. Please let me know if everything is fine or not. We are dog and horse people. God bless you and all of the work you do."

