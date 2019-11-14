Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Steals Ice-cream From 'Stranger' on Live TV, Internet Loses its Chill

The video was posted by professional Ice Hockey team Carolina Hurricanes, and captioned, 'Crime of the Century.'

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Man Steals Ice-cream From 'Stranger' on Live TV, Internet Loses its Chill
Screenshot from video uploaded by @Canes / Carolina Hurricanes | Twitter.

How often do we get a chance to catch an act of theft on live television?

If you haven’t seen one already, here’s a clip for you.

The video was posted by professional Ice Hockey team Carolina Hurricanes, and captioned, “Crime of the Century.”

In the video, a man could be seen holding his ice-cream, while talking to a person standing nearby.

As this man became distracted while looking at his friend's phone, an unusual incident occurred. A fellow Hurricanes fan came from behind and swiftly took away the ice cream from the man’s hand. The "thief", now identified as Weston Davis, and then took an enormous bite from the ice-cream.

He later returned to keep the ice cream in the cone but realized that the man was already aware of the theft. Thereafter, he looked around and went into another direction to escape.

The video went viral soon after, where people appreciated the man for the ‘cleanest and greatest theft ever.’ However, a number of viewers called it planned-up.

After those claims, Weston came forward to reveal that although his victim is his long-term friend Joe Campen, the trick was not set up.

His friend was not aware of his plans.

Read full article
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

