Man Steals Ice-cream From 'Stranger' on Live TV, Internet Loses its Chill
The video was posted by professional Ice Hockey team Carolina Hurricanes, and captioned, 'Crime of the Century.'
Screenshot from video uploaded by @Canes / Carolina Hurricanes | Twitter.
How often do we get a chance to catch an act of theft on live television?
If you haven’t seen one already, here’s a clip for you.
The video was posted by professional Ice Hockey team Carolina Hurricanes, and captioned, “Crime of the Century.”
In the video, a man could be seen holding his ice-cream, while talking to a person standing nearby.
As this man became distracted while looking at his friend's phone, an unusual incident occurred. A fellow Hurricanes fan came from behind and swiftly took away the ice cream from the man’s hand. The "thief", now identified as Weston Davis, and then took an enormous bite from the ice-cream.
Crime of the Century pic.twitter.com/HcXOR6gn4r— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 12, 2019
He later returned to keep the ice cream in the cone but realized that the man was already aware of the theft. Thereafter, he looked around and went into another direction to escape.
The video went viral soon after, where people appreciated the man for the ‘cleanest and greatest theft ever.’ However, a number of viewers called it planned-up.
November 12, 2019
November 12, 2019
The cost of that cone probably puts the crime at felony level— Carey Price Stunt Double (@CvilleBrock) November 12, 2019
After those claims, Weston came forward to reveal that although his victim is his long-term friend Joe Campen, the trick was not set up.
His friend was not aware of his plans.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Anniversary DeepVeer: A Look at Deepika-Ranveer’s Fun-filled Instagram Exchanges Post Wedding
- Happy Children’s Day 2019: Relive Your Childhood with These Bollywood Films
- Ali Fazal's Reply to Fan's Request to Ask Girlfriend Richa Chaddha to Unblock Him Will Leave You in Splits
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- Best Postpaid Plan at Rs 999: Vodafone RedX vs Airtel MyPlan Infinity