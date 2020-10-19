Man Steals Jewelry Worth Rs 1.3 Cr and Takes Train to Kol, Bengaluru Cops Beat Him by Taking Flight

In an unusual incident, Bengaluru police took a flight Kolkata to catch a thief who had fled on train with jewellery worth RS 1.3 crore.

Kailash Das, who originates from Burdwan, West Bengal, worked as a domestic help at a builder's house in Bengaluru.

Earlier in October, one of his employer's family members tested positive for Coronavirus. Kailash, who lived in the family's basement, decided to take advantage of the situation. On October 9, when the family was busy with the patient's treatment, Das stole an electronic locker containing diamond jewelery worth RS 1.5 crore. According to a report in The Deccan, Das then took a train to Kolkata.

Meanwhile police in Bengaluru had already lodged a case against Das and were investigating his whereabouts when they found CCTV footage of him boarding a train from Yeshwantpur railway station.

The police were quick to act and boarded a flight to Kolkata, where they apprehended Das. Das, who gave a Chase to cops when he saw them in Kolkata, was eventually caught and brought back to Bengaluru.

This is not the first time when a Bengaluru police has been quick on its foot to apprehend a criminal. In a similar incident in November 2019, a 21-yeqr-old household help was caught in the railway station of Ahmer, Rajasthan, after he stole from his employer and fled from Bengaluru. Even in that instance, Bengaluru police were quick on their feet and ended "welcoming" the thief at the railway station itself by flying to Ajmer before the suspect reached.