Man Steals PPE Kit from Nagpur Hospital Thinking it is a Raincoat, Tests Positive for Covid-19

In a bizarre incident, a drunk and injured man in Nagpur stole a PPE (Personal Protection Equiment) kit from a hospital in Nagpur and later tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by Times Now, the man, who makes a living selling vegetables, had injured himself a few days ago. He was then admitted to Mayo Hospital in Nagpur.

It was at the hospital that he came across a PPE kit and stole it, thinking it was a raincoat. When he went home, he showed it to everyone saying it was a raincoat he had bought for Rs 1,000.

People around him grew suspicious and it was soon discovered that it was a PPE kit. Authorities were alerted, who recovered the item and burned it.

Subsequently, the man's samples were collected for a Covid test which came out positive. The man's family and everyone who came into contact with him were also tested for the virus - their reports came negative.

Bizarre incidents have been galore during the coronavirus pandemic.

A few days ago, thieves took advantage of Covid-19 situation and broke into the house of a coornavirus patient house in Jamshedpur on Thursday night. Before decamping with cash and jewelry, the thieves had feast with mutton and rice.

