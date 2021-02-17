Man Stuck a Ring on His Penis on V-Day to Impress Girlfriend, He Landed in Hospital

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to have some romantic adventures, but for one man in Thailand, his adventures led him to a hospital emergency room. To make himself appear more impressive to his partner, the man put a ring around his penis. The result? His genitals swelled with pain and he let it remain that way for two days before seeking medical help! Eventually, the medics had to use industrial-grade bolt-cutters to free his parts from the grasp of the ring.

The man told the emergency services that he used DIY penis enlarger method to impress his date for V’day as he was very excited about it. The incident is from Bangkok, Thailand.

While such toys are often used by couples, he didn’t entirely plan his escapades quite well. Instead of buying a ring available for such plays (made with silicone or other safe and stretchable materials), he ravaged through his toolbox to get a 3cm-wide (1.2 inches) steel nut. Using baby oil as a lubricant, he slipped the ring on his genitals on Friday. The next day, he discovered the penis had swelled a lot and he could not remove the ring, even with lubricants.

Finally, he called the emergency service on Sunday evening -- full two days spent with the ring stuck on his swollen penis.“I was terrified that I would need my penis amputated, It had swollen so much that I thought it would burst,” the man said, who remains unnamed in the report.

“This was one of the strangest cases we have ever encountered,” said one of the rescuers. He added how rings stuck on fingers was a common enough complaint but they arrived at this man’s house, surprised to see “he had his penis stuck in there.” He added that even though he knew getting the nut out would not be a problem, he feared for the pain the man would have to endure through the process.

At the hospital, they first put a thin metal sheet between the nut and his organ for protection. Then, the team used a spinning steel cutter to cut through, grabbing the ring with pliers, and after 60 minutes of the procedure, the man was finally free. He has been given anti-inflammatory cream and oral antibiotics to reduce infection and swelling.

Needless to say, he couldn’t go on his date.