Man Stops Cab to Offer Water to Little Monkeys on Hilly Road to Prayagraj

A Twitter user shared a heartwarming story of a man who was driving him to Prayagraj. The Twitter user, Omkar Khandekar, tweeted the story of one Manoj who went to the aid of some little monkeys on a summer day. Good deeds on social media rarely come without brandish or fanfare, but Manoj has his back turned to the camera and presumably doesn’t know that his act of kindness did not go unnoticed. “Manoj stopped our cab on a hilly stretch en route to Allahabad. He opened the car boot, took out a water can and poured some on the road. “There’s no water around here,” he said. “The monkeys must be thirsty.”

:’)” Khandekar wrote. In the photo, the monkeys can be seen lapping up the water that has been poured down the road for them.

Recently, a similar video had gone viral where an elderly man could be seen giving showers to birds in the scorching summer heat. The IAS officer, who shared the video, captioned the clip as, “Birds also want to get a respite from the heat.” The video has already garnered more than 1 lakh views, and features a group of pigeons enjoying the shower.

Summers are particularly testing on birds and animals. A heatwave prevailed in many states this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Rajasthan during April 17-19 and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on April 17-18.

Last month was the hottest March in India’s 122 years recorded history, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The mercury recorded in March surpassed all time-average maximum temperature record of March 2010. India saw average monthly day temperature during March 2010 surged to 33.09 degrees Celsius.

However, the mercury last month rose recording an average monthly day temperature at 33.1 degrees, surpassing all heat records for the month since 1901. Delhi on March 20 saw the maximum temperature at 39.9 degrees Celsius at the Pitampura monitoring station, which was the hottest day of the year.

