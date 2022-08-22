Man Suffers Severe Leg Cramps While Proposing to Girlfriend, Internet Admires His Dedication

When you are planning a simple proposal for asking your special someone to commit to you for the rest of your life, what could possibly go wrong? A man in Estonia planned to complete the Ironman Triathlon and propose to his girlfriend but it turned out to be an unexpected event. A short video is making rounds on the internet in which the man is seen proposing to his girlfriend after finishing the triathlon.

The clip that has been shared by the Good News Movement shows that as he goes down on his one knee it gets ruined after he collapsed in agony. Luckily, two persons standing beside him helped and massaged his cramped legs as he took the ring out and asked his girlfriend to marry him. He was lifted back to his knees. He asked the question again and his girlfriend said yes as she got overwhelmed while the crowd cheered for the newly-engaged couple.

For those who are unaware of the Ironman Triathlon, it is one of the toughest sporting events across the globe. Ironman triathlon races consist of a swim, bicycle ride and a marathon.

The caption of the video read, “No leg cramp strong enough to stop him from the proposal. He did it!”

Watch the proposal here:

The man identified as Cristian Moriatiel decided to propose to his girlfriend after finishing sixth in the men’s 40 to 44 age group, an ordeal that took him over nine hours, as reported by Daily Star. The proposal has left the internet in awe. One of the gram users wrote, “Simply amazing. Nothing could have stopped him from achieving his dream.” Another said, “Aw love this so much! Love that the hosts get their massage skills out.” Someone also wrote, “This is absolutely AMAZING on all counts.” Another one commented, “The real deal. This is so sweet.”

Another jokingly added, “I can’t tell if he’s crying from pain, happiness, or both lol.” Someone even said, “Go down both knees. Bro raised the bar too high this time.”

What do you think about this proposal?

