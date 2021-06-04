Man Summoned for Driving 'Fake Passenger' by Putting a Mask on Headrest in US

Observing traffic rules while driving is of utmost importance not only for a smooth flow of vehicles on the road but also for avoiding accidents. But a man from Long Island, US, was seen flouting the rules with a hilarious twist. He seemed to have used 90% of his brain as he challenged the sharp eyes of the police officers with a drama mask to use the carpool lane. Justin Kunis, 20, was given a summons for allegedly driving in the Long Island Expressway HOV lane with a fake passenger on Wednesday night. He attached a white mask on the headrest of the front passenger seat in a bid to make an impression of a passenger sitting next to him.

Sensing some gimmick, a Suffolk County highway patrol officer caught the suspicious set-up near exit 52 in Commack and pulled Kunis over at about 7:15 pm, as per a report in New York Post. The report added that Justin was issued a summons for HOV occupancy violation.

The HOV lanes or carpool lanes on the expressway are reserved for vehicles with two or more passengers or buses from 3 pm to 8 pm, the report said.

Last year, a Bengaluru man on the scooter was fined for violating 77 traffic rules, reported News Agency ANI.

The man got a two-metre challan of Rs 42,000 for multiple traffic rule violations. The police impounded his scooter and were asked to pay the fine. However, the man who had reportedly bought the scooter, a second-hand one at Rs 20,000 decided not to pay the fine. Since the fine was more than double the value of the scooter, he decided to forfeit the vehicle instead of paying.

Whereas, in January last year, a similar case surfaced where a Porsche owner had to pay a hefty amount of Rs 27.68 lakh fine to get back his impounded car. The vehicle was fined for lack of valid documents.

