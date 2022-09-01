US Man Surprisingly Wins Rs 79 Lakh in Lottery That He Unknowingly Entered

The universe works in crazy ways, often leaving us surprised. A man in Michigan has experienced the same phenomena after winning a jackpot in a lottery drawing that he unknowingly entered. As per a report by Times Now, the lucky man has won a whopping $100,000 (roughly Rs 79 lakh) in the lottery. It so happened that the 58-year-old Oakland County man bought a few $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets using Michigan Lottery’s online application.

He told the officials that he scanned a few non-winning tickets but he had no idea that it would unknowingly make him enter the draw. The man earned the numbers as a giveaway and hence never made an attempt to read the back of the ticket. The lottery winner said, “I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them. I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn’t know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway.”

When the Michigan man received the email that had details of the jackpot, he was utterly confused. The email in question claimed that he had won $100,000 in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing of August 17. The man immediately called the Lottery officials to check what the email was about and it turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of his life. He explained, “I called the lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise.”

In the latest development, the lucky Michigan man has already visited the lottery headquarters to claim the hefty prize. When asked about what he plans to do with the jackpot money, the man revealed that he aims to spend the money to support his family and help them in their time of need.

Notably, the Michigan man has chosen to remain anonymous.

