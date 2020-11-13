Man Swims Through 6 ft Deep Water to Rescue Dog Trapped in Flooded House in Philippines

Typhoon Vamco is wreaking havoc in the Philippines and has claimed the lives of at least 42 people while many others are missing. Animals also get the worst hit during such calamities as often there are no rescue mechanisms in place for them.

At the time of this crisis when everybody concentrates on protecting themselves from the calamity, a man in the Philippines showed compassion and saved the life of a dog.

As reported in Daily Mail, a man swam through six feet deep waters to save a stranded dog in Marikina City of the country.

The dog was stranded in water outside a house and the man swam to rescue it, as shown in the 32 second clip now viral online. The clip shows the man holding on to a white pillar and finally getting hold of the black dog. He can be seen taking the dog to a safe spot by holding it through the muddy brown water that has flooded the city due to the Typhoon Vamco.

The report says that a person, Sheryl who was present at the spot admired the bravery of the man who rescued the dog from the flooded house. This happened after winds of 80mph into the area bringing rainwater into the city. The worst-hit part of the region is Marikina City where this incident happened.

This typhoon becomes the 21st tropical cyclone of the country in 2020. As per the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Vamco was a category two typhoon. The agency made signal 3 warning. Signal 5 is the highest level of warning that is given in extreme cases.

Warning was given that the high-risk structures may suffer damages. The houses which are made of lighter materials or dilapidated building complexes are more at risk during the typhoon.

This calamity hit the Philippines days after Typhoon Goni, also known as Typhoon Rolly damaging the country. When the typhoon surfaced on November 1, it killed 74 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.