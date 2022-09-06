Man Takes Dog To Vet For Teeth Cleaning, Ends Up Spending Rs 5 Lakh

When you consider the cost of food, toys, grooming, and immunisations, owning a dog can be prohibitively expensive. However, even still, a true animal lover is ready to take on the responsibilities and bear any expenses that come their way.

But imagine having to dish out Rs 5 lakh for a mere teeth cleaning session for your furry friend! I think we can all agree this is a tad too much and a man who had to pay the sum for the same now thinks he may have been scammed. He has shared his experience on Reddit.

The owner brought his 12-year-old dog for a dental cleaning. He said on Reddit that after being put under anesthesia for the treatment, he “lost colour” and they had to stop. He then underwent several tests to see if he was healthy enough to be put under again.

He stated: “Blood tests and heart screenings were among these examinations. They gave us the go-ahead and told us where to get a nearby expert to do the task. By this point, it had been established that he required tooth extractions, growth had to be removed and sent for a biopsy to rule out cancer, and an x-ray of his mouth was taken before the extractions could begin. So, at this point, we are all in for more than 5 lakh Most likely closer to 5.5 lakh.”

Stating that his parents could never afford to take their dogs to the vet while he grew up, he said he was lucky to be able to afford it and was doing the best he could do for his dog. He also said that his parents as well as his in-laws were not willing to be so compassionate towards their pets. He revealed that it was his in-laws who kept saying that he was scammed. “However, when someone tells me we just wasted $5,000 this much money and that they never take their dogs to the vet and they’ve always been fine, it does make me wonder about our choice”, he said.

The internet was left shocked at how much of the hidden costs one was subjected to during animal healthcare. Many praised the man for dishing out money to that tune for his dog. One user said that caring for your pets is not a scam and his in-laws would not understand that.

