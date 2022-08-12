Man Takes Ride in Shopping Cart Dragged by Tanker, Netizens Aren't Impressed

Social media is a repository of a variety of interesting content. While some people display their talent on the platform or connect with the world, others use it to put up bizarre videos and images that make our eyes pop out. Recently, a dangerous stunt video has emerged on the Internet, which has left netizens shocked to their core.

The 13-second-long video has been uploaded on Twitter by Morris Schwartz, who claims to be an entrepreneur. “Do not try this at home,” wrote Schwartz, warning netizens of the appalling act.

The short video opens with a strange scene of a man sitting in a shopping cart that is attached to a huge moving tanker. As the tanker drives on the busy streets amid heavy rain, it drags the cart along with the man in it.

Thrilled by the tanker’s speed, the man seems to enjoy the menacing cart-cum-tanker ride as he continues to bang his head in joy. The video seemed to be recorded by a driver, riding his car in the adjacent lane.

The peculiar video has gathered 116.6k views and amassed over 2k likes.

The death-defying stunt pulled off by the man has left Twitteratis baffled. One user guaranteed that if the truck collided with a “pothole”, this man’s joyride would soon turn “ugly”. “If the truck runs over a pothole, a bump, or some debris on the road – I can guarantee you it’s going to get fucking ugly quickly.”

If the truck runs over a pothole, a bump or some debris on the road – I can guarantee you it's going to get fucking ugly really quickly. — Yes Officer I do own this car (@Richard67333091) August 11, 2022

“Daredevil,” commented another Twitter user. Others joked that the man “didn’t have money for an uber” and that “maybe he lives in a trolley in the middle of the road.

Didn’t have money for an Uber — The Sage (@SarkySage) August 11, 2022

Maybe he lives in a trolley in t' middle of road? That's luxury. — Emperor (@_JamesSteward_) August 11, 2022

This is not the first time these dangerous stunts are being witnessed online. Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had dropped an awareness video clip of a man dashing across the streets, speeding past cars. In his attempt to take swift criss-cross turns the man loses his balance and crashes on the road, rolling on the streets as his bike glides in front of him. The video was shared to make people aware of the consequences of performing fatal stunts on the streets.

