Man Takes Role as Group Admin A Little Too Seriously, Deletes Almost All Group Members

How many times have you been so frustrated with someone on group chat that you've basically had to turn off your phone data in order to prevent yourself from removing them from the group. Raise your hands if you've been in a similar position.

Guess what Twitter user Sir Michael did when he found himself getting annoyed by silly and irrelevant messages on group chat? He removed them! In a tweet, he mentions how he had been handed the responsibility of being the group admin and a series of screenshots show how serious he really was about his duties. He captioned the screenshots, "Was placed in charge of the group chat this week and I think I handled it pretty well.”

In one of the screenshots, he wrote, "Now that I am the group admin, I think it’s time to discuss some serious matters. I have been monitoring the quality of the posts of this group and I am worried that the standards are slipping. I have decided that I will start randomly selecting posts and give them a rating out of 9."

And guess what, he actually follows through with it! Not only does he actually rate the texts, but also removed most of the group members in order to maintain the standards of the group chat.

Was placed in charge of the group chat this week and I think I handled it pretty well pic.twitter.com/n67LUOaTBy — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) September 4, 2019

Like most of us, this has left us wondering if we could do the same:

I'm glad to know that my posts must obviously rate over 5/9 all the time, or else I'd be blocked.Right??Right???My posts are good. — Old man penis enlargement cream (@Cassirole98) September 5, 2019

I’m saddened by the lack of sandwich based posts in that group chat. 2/9 rating. — Ryan Cordell (@ryandcordell) September 4, 2019

I said in a recent interview when asked what leadership qualities I had, that I was admin of 4 WhatsApp groups. Needless to say it went down very well with the panel and I got the job. — Michael B. Deering (@MBDeer) September 4, 2019

In fairness, I may invite you into every DM room I've ever been in. This approach would improve every one of them. — Wilde Thingy (@wildethingy) September 4, 2019

This post is a 10/9. Never quit Twitter, Michael. Just don't ever. — ajay poonia (@pooniajay) September 5, 2019

That is maybe the finest group chat administrationing I've ever witnessed — Chicken of the Railyard (@SixxDemonBag) September 4, 2019

