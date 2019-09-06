Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Man Takes Role as Group Admin A Little Too Seriously, Deletes Almost All Group Members

Guess what Twitter user Sir Michael did when he found himself getting annoyed by silly and irrelevant messages on group chat? He removed them!

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Man Takes Role as Group Admin A Little Too Seriously, Deletes Almost All Group Members
Guess what Twitter user Sir Michael did when he found himself getting annoyed by silly and irrelevant messages on group chat? He removed them!
How many times have you been so frustrated with someone on group chat that you've basically had to turn off your phone data in order to prevent yourself from removing them from the group. Raise your hands if you've been in a similar position.

Guess what Twitter user Sir Michael did when he found himself getting annoyed by silly and irrelevant messages on group chat? He removed them! In a tweet, he mentions how he had been handed the responsibility of being the group admin and a series of screenshots show how serious he really was about his duties. He captioned the screenshots, "Was placed in charge of the group chat this week and I think I handled it pretty well.”

In one of the screenshots, he wrote, "Now that I am the group admin, I think it’s time to discuss some serious matters. I have been monitoring the quality of the posts of this group and I am worried that the standards are slipping. I have decided that I will start randomly selecting posts and give them a rating out of 9."

And guess what, he actually follows through with it! Not only does he actually rate the texts, but also removed most of the group members in order to maintain the standards of the group chat.

Like most of us, this has left us wondering if we could do the same:

