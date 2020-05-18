BUZZ

Man Takes Shower During Video Call with Brazilian President, Forgets to Switch off the Camera

Screengrab of the video.

This happened when President Jair Bolsonaro was in a meeting with 10 officials and ministers to discuss the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on Brazil.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s video call with officials and ministers to discuss the impact of lockdown turned embarrassing. A person in the group accidentally broadcast his naked body as he had forgotten to turn off the camera.

Paulo Skaf, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, was interrupted by Bolsonaro when he spotted the ‘trouble’. "Paulo, there's a colleague there in the last little square, he left, is he okay?" he asked.

"There is a guy having a shower there, naked. There's a naked guy there, isolating naked at home, great. The guy was getting hot with the conversation, so he went to take a cold shower," Paulo Guedes, the Minister of Industry, quipped after the President’s query.


The screengrab of the video conference which went wrong was circulated on social media without revealing the identity of the person.

As the world seems to have shifted to ‘Work from Home’in the lockdown to maintain social distancing, governments, businesses, schools and colleges are relying on video calls to carry on with the work. However, such incidents have also been happening.

Students even found a hack to make their way out of online classes. Many students are renaming themselves as ‘reconnecting’on video calling apps like Zoom to give the teacher an impression that they are having connection issues.

