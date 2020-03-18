Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus after a 'Secret Trip' with Mistress to Italy

A married man has recently been tested positive for coronavirus during a secret trip to Italy with his mistress. He seems to be worried, not because of the disease but of being caught by his wife. The man's wife is still unaware of how her husband got COVID-19 as she is currently in self-isolation.

According to a report by The Sun, the man, in his late 30s, told his wife that he was on a business trip to the United Kingdom. His wife had no clue about her husband being on a leisure trip to Italy.

“She (her wife) thinks he just picked up the disease on his business trip away,” the report cited the source as saying.

After returning from Italy, the man, whose name has not been revealed, visited the hospital with coronavirus symptoms and was tested positive for COVID-19.

He told public health coordinators in the north of England about how he picked up the virus while on his secret break with the mistress.

The report reveals the man to have a “high-flying job”. He has refused to name the woman he was on the Italy trip with. “Nothing would persuade him to name his mistress,” added the source. The man is likely to survive the infection.

So far, more than 31,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy. The country is among the top nations to report the maximum number of coronavirus deaths. The disease has claimed at least 2,500 lives in Italy.