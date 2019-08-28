Take the pledge to vote

Man Throws Dead Pigeon at His Rival During Street Fight in UK

In a video posted on Facebook by Kwasie Mensah, the two men are seen hurling taunts and landing blows at each other as onlookers try to calm them down.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
A man was filmed throwing a dead pigeon at his rival while retreating from a street fight in the United Kingdom.

The bizarre incident happened outside a McDonald's restaurant in Liverpool last week, Daily Mail UK reported.

In a video posted on Facebook by Kwasie Mensah, the two men are seen hurling taunts and landing blows at each other as onlookers try to calm them down.

The fight begins when one of the men yells ‘come on then’ at another man, who stands his ground despite being told by passers-by to walk away. He then punches and kicks the man who tries to fight back while shouting ‘You’re a waste of my time’, as the song ‘Mambo Number 5’ plays in the background.

The man eventually walks away from the fight after persuasion from an onlooker but not before picking up a dead pigeon from the pavement and hurling it towards his opponent .

The dead bird narrowly misses the other man’s head.

“Why can’t we see things like this when we are out,” one netizen commented on the viral post, while another wrote 'Imagine getting a pigeon threw at ya half way through a scrap lad hahaha.'

Kwasie Mensah said he gets to see such stuff all the time while working as a doorman on a bar called the Celtic Corner.

“The video comes across as quite funny”, Mensah was quoted as saying.

He said “we definitely would (have) stepped in” if the situation had taken a turn for the worse.

