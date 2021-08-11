Man Tips Hairdresser $500 for Just Cutting a Strand of Hair, Her Reaction is Viral

The internet is rife with trolls or opinions that may induce an environment of argument or debate. However, there are times when we come across heartwarming videos that unite us in believing in the kindness of humans. For this week, one of these videos was posted on Reddit where a woman received an unexpected amount of tip as she did her job as a hairdresser.

Posted on Subreddit Made Me Smile on Tuesday, the video was shared by user u/thesadcyborg. The fifty-nine-second video showed a man sitting on the barber’s chair to get a haircut. The woman who was cutting his hair could be heard saying that she has been working as a hairdresser for twenty years. As she snips off part of the customer’s hair, the man tells the hairdresser that he is done receiving the haircut. The hairdresser was taken aback at this and asked the man, “That’s all you came in here for?”

As he gets up from the barber’s chair, the hairdresser says that she will not be charging any money since she did not give him a proper haircut. To this, the man says that he would still like to pay even if the work was not that significant. The hairdresser says that she cannot accept the money.

The footage is originally from a YouTube video by Steven Schapiro, titled “Asking Barbers To Cut One Hair, Then Tipping $500!” In the video, Schapiro goes to various salons and gets a trim only to surprise hairdressers with the generous tips.

The two arrive at an agreement when the man asks if he could pay her a tip instead. As the hairdresser acquiesced, the man paid her five hundred dollar bills. The woman exclaims as the man offers the tip, “You’re really giving me hundreds for a snip snip?” The hairdresser even asks the man, “Is this counterfeit money?” Turning emotional at this unexpected act of kindness, the woman tells the man, “Let me tell you the blessing that you are. Right now, I needed rent money.”

