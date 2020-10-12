Man to Climb 282 Mountains in Scotland at 80 in Honour of Wife with Alzheimer’s

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s can break a family, however, one husband is literally climbing mountains to help his wife.

Nick Gardener, 80, has come up with a unique idea to not only honour his wife, but also help others like her. His wife, Janet, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018. The initial shock of it shattered the couple but Nick just wanted to do something meaningful in spite of the tough times.

Janet had been ill since 2002 with osteoporosis but she was a nature lover. She and her husband are both fond of walking and Nick also happens to be an expert climber.

With the shock of the news, he decided to retreat to the mountains that he and his wife used to love. And not just retreat to relax, he swore to climb 282 mountains known as "Munros" in Scotland. The end result of this challenge is not just peaceful time for him but to raise money for those suffering from Alzheimer’s. His vow is to raise £10,000 (Rs 9.53 lakh) for both the Royal Osteoporosis Society and Alzheimer Scotland.

Last year, Nick had decided to finish his challenge by his birthday this year. However, like everything else in the world, his plans had to be stalled due to coronavirus pandemic.

It was supposed to begin in April as spring is considered to be the best climbing time but Nick didn’t let the change of plans dim his enthusiasm. His initial challenge was slated to be finished in 1200 days, and he still has some time left. The broad time span was chosen with care as he also wants to spend time with his wife.

According to LAdbible, Nick is worried about how little time she might have. He confessed he was a complete mess when his wife was hospitalised but this will help him focus. You can also follow his journey ‘live’ on his official Instagram page.