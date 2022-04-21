Man Tracks Down Classmate He Bullied in School, Apologises for Stealing Pizza

Schools and colleges take umpteen measures to control bullying at their level. Still, we often come across incidents where students get bullied by their classmates or seniors. Bullying can be traumatic for both – the victim, as well as, the one who bullied, therefore they need support and therapy. If not done in time, an apology goes a long way in overcoming regrets and mistakes. Wondering what are we talking about? A comedian has gone viral for apologising to a former classmate he bullied as a child 15 years ago.

Joe Erwin is quite popular on TikTok. Recently, in a video, he asked his followers to share a ‘terrible thing’ they did in their childhood that they now feel bad about. Before reading the answers shared by his followers, Erwin recalled his own experience of bullying a classmate, back in childhood. In the clip, which was shared in March, the comedian explained that he used to “steal a kid’s lunch every day and eat it right in front of him.” This happened when Erwin was in first grade. He mentioned that the boy’s name was Dylan, who used to sit next to him in class every day. Since Dylan was comparatively small, Erwin used to think that Dylan didn’t get hungry like him.

“I would simply say, ‘Hey man look over there’ and I then grab his pizza and put it on my plate,” Erwin shared. The comedian stated even though Dylan, a number of times, told him he didn’t like it, he continued taking the latter’s food.

Expressing regret over his actions 15 years later, Erwin said: “Dylan, if you’re out there, I’m sorry man and I want to take you out to the most expensive pizza place that you can think of.” He added that it is not going to completely make, what happened 15 years ago, right but he, at least, wants to say he is “sorry.” The video has so far garnered over 9.4 million views and was inundated with comments from TikTokers, Daily Mail reported.

In another video, Erwin mentioned that he actually managed to track down Dylan with the help of an old yearbook. He even reached out to him on Facebook. But this doesn’t end here. As per an update that Erwin shared, he would be meeting Dylan on May 14.

