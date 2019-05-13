English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Tracks Down Parents After Being Abandoned in Airport Toilet 33 Years Ago
Hydes was just ten days old when he was found by a duty-free sales assistant at the airport, wrapped in a tartan shawl and wearing two baby grows, on April 10, 1986.
Hydes was just ten days old when he was found by a duty-free sales assistant at the airport, wrapped in a tartan shawl and wearing two baby grows, on April 10, 1986.
A man’s decade-and-a-half long search to establish his identity bore results as he finally managed to track down his birth parents after being abandoned at London’s Gatwick Airport 33 years ago. Steve Hydes, who was known as 'Gary Gatwick' after the Sussex airport's teddy bear mascot, spent 15 years trying to find his family, according to Daily Mail.
Genealogists used DNA samples to track down his birth parents. Hydes discovered his mother had passed away but said his father was still alive and he has made contact with his siblings, all of whom were unaware of his existence.
“Some good news! After 15 years of searching I am happy to confirm that with the very hard work of Genetic Genealogists, CeCe Moore and Helen Riding we have been able to trace and confirm my birth family,” he wrote on Facebook.
“Unfortunately, my birth mum has passed away so I am unable to find out exactly what happened and why. However I have found my birth father and siblings on both sides, who were all unaware of my existence.”
Hydes was just ten days old when he was found by a duty-free sales assistant at the airport, wrapped in a tartan shawl and wearing two baby grows, on April 10, 1986.
He appeared in newspapers and featured in documentaries in a bid to trace his parents.
Announcing his search was over, Hydes added: 'As you can imagine this is quite a sensitive issue to all involved and very new to us all, but I wanted to take this time to thank everyone for their continued support over the years.’
'The work the genealogists do is incredible and for years they have worked so hard and it is thanks to them they are solving cases like mine.'
Hydes, who was fostered before being adopted into a family and growing up with three sisters, has previously said he harbours no ill feelings or anger towards his birth parents.
