Man Travelling Fined Rs 2 Lakh For Carrying McDonald's Breakfast on Flight

If you’re hungry and don’t have time to cook or wait, our best option is fast food. However, imagine this option costing you a thousand times more than the actual cost. frightening, right? A tourist was recently fined heavily for taking food on a flight from Bali to Australia, where a simple burger and wrap breakfast at McDonald’s cost the traveller Rs 2 lakh.

You must have read or heard well about things prohibited aboard the plane. However, many times people do not pay heed to this advisory. This man travelling from Bali to Australia kept his favourite McDonald’s meal inside the bag.

As soon as he landed, his luggage was sniffed and checked by a biosecurity dog. The man got in trouble as soon as the dog found two egg and beef sausage Mc Muffins from McDonald’s and a ham croissant. He was accused of giving wrong information by the airport authority and fined for this mistake.

On behalf of the airport authority, a fine of $2,664 i.e. Rs 2 lakh was imposed on the person for misleading and giving wrong information. Responding to this incident, Australia’s Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has called it the most expensive McDonald’s food. He also said that he has no sympathy for people who do not follow the rules, adding that travellers should be aware of the rules.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here