Man Travels on Wheelchair to Deliver Food, Desis Call Him 'Inspiring'

Many of you might have heard of the phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” While many of us might not get its meaning completely, some just know what it means to take challenging situations as opportunities. Recently, a video is getting viral on the internet in which a specially-abled delivery partner can be seen riding his wheelchair on a busy road to fulfil his duty. The courage and dedication of the delivery partner is the best thing on the internet which is inspiring many to fight their odds and come successful.

The clip was shared by an Instagram user, Grooming Bulls a few weeks ago which has now gone viral. In the clip, a man can be seen wearing the food delivery company Zomato’s T-shirt and riding a wheelchair. He has attached the delivery bag to the back of his wheelchair. The Instagram user has written “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says I m possible” to give the beautiful message.

The video has received more than one lakh likes and numerous comments. One of the users praised the food delivery company for giving jobs to specially-abled persons, and commented, “A salute to service of Zomato for giving the job for differently abled”. Another user showered blessing on the delivery partner by writing, “Made my day. Stay blessed sir always”

Many other users called him an inspiration from which every must learn how to turn your weakness to your strength.

According to Times Now, the specially-abled man is recognised as Murugun who sustained a severe spinal cord injury six years ago. After going through a massive road accident, he was left partially paralysed. However, even then, he didn’t lose hope and continued to face the hustle of life with courage. The report also asserts that the exclusive ride of Murugan was designed by a start-up company at IIT Madras who have manufactured around 1,300 such wheelchairs. The specially designed wheelchair works on battery and take four hours to charge. By charging once, it can cover upto 25 km.

Just when you witness all the wrong things around, such small things make us smile and give a ray of hope that world will be a better place one day.

