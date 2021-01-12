Man Tricks Girlfriend with Viral Knife-in-the-Head Prank, Her Reaction is Winning Instagram

Prank videos and their reactions are always a hit on the internet. In a recent video, a person shared a clip of him pranking his girlfriend with a knife-through-head, which has caused a laughing riot on the internet.

Lance Stewart shared the video of him playing the little joke on his girlfriend via Instagram. In the video, he can be seen in the kitchen wearing a fake blood knife on his head and crying hysterically as if he is in pain. The fake blood knife appears to be almost like a real one shoved in his head.

Looking into the camera, he falls on the floor and then his girlfriend Julia rushes into the kitchen, screaming and scared. As soon as she takes out her phone to call for help, Lance shows her the fake bloody knife band. Then, her expression turns to blank when she realizes it’s a prank.

Saying sorry to his girlfriend in the caption, Lance also wrote that if the video gets more than 500,000 likes, he’ll do the same prank with his grandma.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on January 10 and has been viewed over 2.7 million times. It has collected more than 3 lakh likes and over 5000 comments.

Netizens loved his acting skills in the video. One of the users said that Lance should be an actor. Another user praised the acting skills and wrote, “Acting is better than a lot of actors. Oscars!”

A user jokingly said that Lance is “defo sleeping on the sofa tonight.” Some of the people felt bad for his girlfriend, while some commented that he took the prank too far and called it mean.

“She still loves you?” asked another user. Many people were left feeling sorry for his girlfriend and pointed out that he did her wrong.

One internet user wrote, “You are not normal.” And another one called Lance evil. Commenting on Julia’s horrified expression, a user wrote that Lance got her good as she was about to call 911.

Lance has a following of over 6.6 millions on Instagram and as promised, later he uploaded the same prank video on his grandma. In the video, he is again wearing the same fake blood knife and then his grandma appears on the screen, screaming.

She looks at him and then vomits in shock. Check out the video here:

This video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and netizens are loving it as it has gathered more than 1 lakh likes and 2500 comments. Did you think he went too far with the pranks?