Man Tried Everything to Stop His Girlfriend from Snoring. Then He Licked Her Face and it Worked

Sleeping next to a person who is snoring is a real test of patience. Nudging, kicking or shaking them out of the sleep can be one quick fix if ear plugs don't work. However, a man has found a bizarre trick to stop his girlfriend from snoring.

Jason Graham, who has been with his girlfriend Sharnie Bright-Penny for the last seven months, found solace in licking her face to end the long nights of her snoring.

Jason, 22, had tried many hacks to get his girlfriend to roll over and be quiet, but finally licked her face in a final attempt to get some peaceful sleep, said a report. So when Jason licked Sharnie's face, while she was snoring, she rolled over and magically became silent.

But 19-year-old Sharnie had no clue why her face was wet when she would wake up. She dismissed it thinking it was due to dribbling while sleeping. She came to know about her boyfriend's bizarre hack after he himself confessed to it.

Jason defines her snoring as a deep growl. "I was determined to find something that shuts her up. She had rolled over several times in her sleep snoring in my ear," he was quoted as saying.He says that he rolled her over, but rolled back and continued snoring in his ear. But finally the lick trick worked.

Sharnie was staying at a friend's place but had a sleepless night as her friend kept talking in her sleep. That is when Jason revealed his magic trick of silencing Sharnie at night.

Jason has been doing this for almost a week . While Sharnie snores in her sleep, the couple has the habit of talking in their sleep. But it looks like Jason will continue with his hack. "I asked him if he was going to keep doing it and his reply to that question was 'no comment', so I'm guessing he will," Sharnie was quoted as saying.