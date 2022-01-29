Man Tries Out ‘Raw Meat Experiment’ to See if Survival is Possible on Uncooked Food

On one hand, where people are adopting veganism and going green, we also have some individuals who are going back to the primal diet. An influencer has started a bizarre ‘raw meat experiment’ where he is testing if survival is possible just by eating raw meat.

As part of his experiment, the man has also opened an Instagram page ‘Raw Meat Experiment’ where he posts his daily update of eating raw meat through videos. He has claimed in the bio of his page that he will be “eating raw meat at Whole Foods every day until I die from bacteria.” He has further written that he will be checking if he lives for 5 days or 500 years.

The first video on the influencer’s Instagram page which was posted in November last year, shows him casually eating a thick piece of raw meat that too without any seasoning on it. The man triggered the curiosity of many people with his experiment. One user asked him in the comment section, “Don’t you suffer from any constipation issues, did you include any fibre in your diet.”

On being asked if he has ever vomited while eating raw meat, the man replied in the comments that he had been eating raw liver, milk, and eggs for 6 months before starting the challenge, so he never threw up.

According to one of his recent videos, the man has completed 77 days of eating only raw meat and does not seem to be having any plans to stop. Detailing his routine and likes of adopting the unusual diet, the man posted a video eating ground cow meat and raw milk with a short note alongside it.

He shared that due to the low cost and ease of consumption, ground beef has become his favourite meal. Claiming that green plants are hard to digest, the man wrote that he avoids going to Chipotle as they tend to kill the nutrition of the meat by overcooking it and loading it with vegetables. He further showed his dedication towards the experiment and revealed in the comment section that he has ditched coffee and alcohol, and only prefers raw meat and sometimes fruits too.

