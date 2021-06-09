Watch: Man Tries to Arrange Funeral for His 'Dead' Laptop, Video Goes Viral

Laptops are a long term investment as once you buy one, you usually put up with it for years. Unlike a phone that is replaced with the next updated model every two years, one uses their laptop until they last. Through the thick and thin, it’s withering battery, display problems, overheating, we bear with all. But when the time comes to bid goodbye to the long time companion, the user realises their emotional attachment with the device. One such tragic goodbye was captured on camera when a TikTok user arranged for a funeral service for his beloved laptop.

TikTok creator Zehn shared a video featuring himself in a funeral home carrying his laptop, asking an old woman if she could make arrangements. The woman sitting behind the counter asks him if the person has already died, to which he says yes. The woman then asks about the body, while Zehn points at the laptop and inform her about the “body". The woman seemed puzzled at the strange request and seeing her confusion, Zehn explained that his laptop had died, so he still couldn’t decide if he wanted a closed or open casket for it.

The woman then looks at the person recording and bursts out laughing at the whole situation. According to a Unilad report, the clip has amassed more than 1.8 million views and hundreds of comments from netizens, expressing their sympathy to Zehn. One of the users asked why the woman was laughing and wished peace to the laptop’s soul.

A second person said sorry for his loss and wrote, “RIP Laptop". Another netizen wrote that he would have asked for a 10K deposit and asked him to come look at the caskets.

An amused user pointed out that the woman asking about the body made them wonder if the services have handled something similar before. Several users found it strange that she asked if the person had already died and wondered why one would plan a funeral for someone who is alive.

