Man Tries to Board Flight Naked, Says 'Clothing Impairs the Aerodynamics'
"He shouted that he was naked because the clothes worsened the aerodynamics of the body. He would fly more agile without clothes," said an eyewitness account.
Image for Representation.
A Russian man caused a commotion at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport after he tried to board a plane while fully in the nude.
The man apparently passed through the Ural Airlines flight’s registration before suddenly stripping off his clothes and running stark naked onto the jet bridge, said eyewitness accounts.
If you thought streaking in an airline was a bit weird, wait till you hear the reason. Apparently, the man liked to fly naked as it improves the "aerodynamics" of the body in air.
"He shouted that he was naked because the clothes worsened the aerodynamics of the body. He would fly more agile without clothes," one of the eyewitnesses revealed to RenTV.
The eyewitness accounts also reported that the passenger did not appear to be drunk.
Moscow Times reported that the nude intruder was intercepted by airport staff before he could make it onto his plane to Crimea, and was later detained by police officers.
The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Central Federal District put out a statement saying, "After the police had detained the offender, he was taken to the airport's medical room and then was hospitalised in a medical facility. The offender is a native of Yakutsk but lives in the Moscow region."
Ural Airlines told local media that the flight was delayed by 15 minutes owing to the incident.
While flying in a plane is very rarely amusing to a few, seeing this situation unfold must have better than any in-flight entertainment the airline service could offer.
