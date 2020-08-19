Man Tries to Break Stone Slabs With Bare Hands, Finishes it off With a Hammer in Hilarious Video

If you have watched martial arts or taekwondo videos, you might have seen a lot of people trying to break a stack of slabs or bricks with just a smash of bare hands. The expertise comes with years of practice and hard work. However, a social media user seems to have learnt a new technique to master the art.

In a new video shared on Reddit recently, a user can be seen breaking a pile of slabs. While he completes the task with his bare hands, there is a small twist in the video that might leave you in splits. The Reddit video has gained the attention of the netizens after getting viral. What is making people unable to avoid the video is the hilarious twist at the end of the clip.

The video, posted on subreddit named “maybe maybe maybe”, shows a young man sitting in front of a pile of stone slabs. Just like any other expert, he prepares himself to strike the slabs. Usually, it takes three efforts to break the slabs. This man also ends up breaking them. However, it is not in the way netizens expected it to be.

Watch the video here:

In the end, the man takes a hammer out of nowhere to break the slabs and this twist has left everyone in splits. Netizens have been sharing funny comments on the thread. While one wrote, “I’ve been bamboozled,” another mentioned, “The whole time I was just thinking, ‘I swear if the concrete is cake, I’m gonna lose it’.”