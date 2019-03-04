Man Tries to Convince Coke And Milk Make a Delicious Combo and People are 'Throwing Up'
Comedy writer James Felton shared photos of him enjoying his unique homemade cocktail and created quite a stir on Twitter.
Image credit: @JimMFelton / Twitter | Home Science / YouTube
But when comedy writer James Felton shared photos of him enjoying his unique homemade cocktail on Twitter, people were left truly disgusted.
On Friday, Felton created a stir on microblogging site after he claimed that Milk + Coke was a "real thing" and that people of Birmingham absolutely loved the combination.
What happens when you mix the two drinks?
Pouring milk in Coke or vice versa results into a reaction of phosphoric acid in the Coke to milk's proteins causing them to stick together, creating dense lumps that later settle at the bottom. In short, the milk curdles up.
This, not unappetizing drink, met Felton's approval, who wrote, "Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions."
Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions. pic.twitter.com/dQR8bg3UAO
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2019
Milk+Coke was enough to leave a bad taste in Twitterati's mouths.
EVEN YOU DON'T LOOK LIKE YOU'RE ENJOYING IT
— Robert Cox (@CoxxyTweets) March 1, 2019
That just looks like a very disappointing coke float.
Birmingham, you deserve better. You deserve the magical cola ice cream bubbles.
— Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) March 1, 2019
NO
— Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 1, 2019
Seconds earlier: pic.twitter.com/DC5cTg5zJa
— Steve potvin (@Steveideas) March 1, 2019
why would you do this to birmingham?
— Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) March 1, 2019
I have further questions.
— Shen (@shenanigansen) March 1, 2019
Unfollowed and reported
to the police
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 1, 2019
One tweet. A lifetime of good works undone. pic.twitter.com/6590zDMBs9
— James Willby 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@JamesWillby) March 1, 2019
delete ur account
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) March 1, 2019
— alejandro (@alelgato_) March 2, 2019
I’ve called the police and they said they’ve been inundated with calls about this https://t.co/tu34VXhLu4
— Erica Buist (@ericabuist) March 1, 2019
Ugh.
Cowca Cola
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 1, 2019
What to do with the curdled bits?
You chew.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2019
There was some support floating Felton's way.
Nono no no no..sorry..it’s just wrong..coke is a clear drink and must not be sullied by dairy products..
— Alice Arnold (@alicearnold1) March 1, 2019
I used to have coke floats. Basically the same thing. I loved the melty parts of ice cream mixed with the coke
— Krista ❄️ (@FragmentedSand) March 1, 2019
I grew up in Florida and yes...I drink coke and milk...and yes 2/3 coke and rest milk tastes good! Just think of a coke float after ice cream melts! https://t.co/zkzBlK2i3j
— Marianne Crawford (@Mariannne50) March 3, 2019
But not everyone bought his monstrosity.
That's clearly cold coffee.#FakeNews
— EndOfMyTether (@OfTether) March 1, 2019
Video is the only acceptable proof. Sealed bottle of coke, sealed carton of milk or it didn't happen...
— PJKearns (@EI_Flyboy) March 1, 2019
Yep, at one point in time, 'Milk Coke' was even trending on Twitter.
pic.twitter.com/CSxvj2m16Z
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2019
Some decided to take up the Milk Coke challenge.
After news of #milkcoke broke, inspired by @JimMFelton we decided to give it a go! pic.twitter.com/8oo6k7TNxn
— UOGParklife (@UOGParklife) March 1, 2019
Well, whether you're pro-milk + coke or otherwise, watch what happens when you mix the two drinks.
