Man Tries to Convince Coke And Milk Make a Delicious Combo and People are 'Throwing Up'

Ever dealt with the case of mixing your drinks and regretted the decision the next morning? Been there done that, you say.But when comedy writer James Felton shared photos of him enjoying his unique homemade cocktail on Twitter, people were left truly disgusted.On Friday, Felton created a stir on microblogging site after he claimed that Milk + Coke was a "real thing" and that people of Birmingham absolutely loved the combination.Pouring milk in Coke or vice versa results into a reaction of phosphoric acid in the Coke to milk's proteins causing them to stick together, creating dense lumps that later settle at the bottom. In short, the milk curdles up.This, not unappetizing drink, met Felton's approval, who wrote, "Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions."Milk+Coke was enough to leave a bad taste in Twitterati's mouths.Well, whether you're pro-milk + coke or otherwise, watch what happens when you mix the two drinks.