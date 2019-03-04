LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Man Tries to Convince Coke And Milk Make a Delicious Combo and People are 'Throwing Up'

Comedy writer James Felton shared photos of him enjoying his unique homemade cocktail and created quite a stir on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Man Tries to Convince Coke And Milk Make a Delicious Combo and People are 'Throwing Up'
Image credit: @JimMFelton / Twitter | Home Science / YouTube
Ever dealt with the case of mixing your drinks and regretted the decision the next morning? Been there done that, you say.

But when comedy writer James Felton shared photos of him enjoying his unique homemade cocktail on Twitter, people were left truly disgusted.

On Friday, Felton created a stir on microblogging site after he claimed that Milk + Coke was a "real thing" and that people of Birmingham absolutely loved the combination.

What happens when you mix the two drinks?

Pouring milk in Coke or vice versa results into a reaction of phosphoric acid in the Coke to milk's proteins causing them to stick together, creating dense lumps that later settle at the bottom. In short, the milk curdles up.

This, not unappetizing drink, met Felton's approval, who wrote, "Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions."


Milk+Coke was enough to leave a bad taste in Twitterati's mouths.

































Ugh.



What to do with the curdled bits?



There was some support floating Felton's way.








But not everyone bought his monstrosity.






Yep, at one point in time, 'Milk Coke' was even trending on Twitter.



Some decided to take up the Milk Coke challenge.




Well, whether you're pro-milk + coke or otherwise, watch what happens when you mix the two drinks.



