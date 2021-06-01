buzz

Man Tries to Get Dad 'Addicted' to PS4 So He Buys Him PS5, Sister's Photo Goes Viral
Man Tries to Get Dad 'Addicted' to PS4 So He Buys Him PS5, Sister's Photo Goes Viral

Image Credits: Twitter/@fine_apple_anan

While some users thought the idea was genius, some wanted to try this on their dad to see if it helps them get a PS5.

Play Station 5 memes have been doing the rounds on social media ever since it was announced. From people tricking their partners into buying them the console to kids thinking about tricks to convince their parents for the same, there have been hilarious memes that depict the craze for the gaming console. Recently, a Twitter user named ‘fine apple’ took to the platform to share a photo of her brother and father playing on PS4.

In the caption, she wrote, “My brother teaching my dad how to play PS4 so he gets addicted and buys him PS5." What followed was the post going viral and people applauding her brother for his genius idea.

While some users thought the idea was genius, some wanted to try this on their dad to see if it works.

Some users recalled their father teaching them how to play video games back in the 90s.

One user told how the plan backfired when he tried it on his father.

However, to everyone’s disappointment, the Twitter user later revealed in the thread that her father and brother were just “chilling" and not doing what she had earlier depicted.

Whether true or not, the idea seemed to have been liked by most Twitteratis.

first published:June 01, 2021, 13:15 IST