Man Tries to Get Dad 'Addicted' to PS4 So He Buys Him PS5, Sister's Photo Goes Viral

Play Station 5 memes have been doing the rounds on social media ever since it was announced. From people tricking their partners into buying them the console to kids thinking about tricks to convince their parents for the same, there have been hilarious memes that depict the craze for the gaming console. Recently, a Twitter user named ‘fine apple’ took to the platform to share a photo of her brother and father playing on PS4.

In the caption, she wrote, “My brother teaching my dad how to play PS4 so he gets addicted and buys him PS5." What followed was the post going viral and people applauding her brother for his genius idea.

my brother teaching my dad how to play PS4 so he gets addicted and buys him PS5 pic.twitter.com/OBCO2Ep87k— fine apple (@fine_apple_anan) May 27, 2021

While some users thought the idea was genius, some wanted to try this on their dad to see if it works.

Top 5 geniuses— hns (@heetshah28) May 27, 2021

Thanks for the idea 😂😂 . Gonna try it on my dad too😂— Mehul Agarwal (@agarwalmehulll) May 27, 2021

Some users recalled their father teaching them how to play video games back in the 90s.

My dads cooler he taught me how to play super Mario in the 90s. Old school classic man— كويني (@hedoqueen) May 28, 2021

One user told how the plan backfired when he tried it on his father.

I too tried but my dad instead beat me and scolded me to study. Then he went and bought a stick to beat me more 😭😭.— Schrodinger's_🐾 (@Ghuraba_07) May 28, 2021

However, to everyone’s disappointment, the Twitter user later revealed in the thread that her father and brother were just “chilling" and not doing what she had earlier depicted.

I just wanna say this bangedand it's so funny cuz I made it up and now everyone is calling anant a legend My dad and anant were just chumma chillingThis says a lot about the importance of captions which in turn says alot and our society — fine apple (@fine_apple_anan) May 27, 2021

Whether true or not, the idea seemed to have been liked by most Twitteratis.

