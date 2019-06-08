Man Tries to Steal Arnold Schwarzenegger's Electric Bike, Guards Pull Tasers on Him
The Terminator star was busy pumping iron at Gold's Gym in Venice, California, on Friday when a man came up on the rack outside and tried to steal his custom-made Felt Outfitter mountain bike, valued at $5,499.
The man allegedly tried to steal the $5,499 bike but instead was threatened with tasers by Arnold's guards | Image credit: Instagram
The Terminator star was busy pumping iron at Gold's Gym in Venice, California, on Friday when a man with a bandana on his face came up on the rack outside and tried to steal his custom-made Felt Outfitter mountain bike (valued at $5,499, according to the Daily Mail), TMZ reported.
Fortunately, the former California Governor’s private security was parked nearby and sprang into action.
“One of Arnold's guards busted the potential thief by pulling a Taser on his a**. While they stood a few feet apart, Schwarzenegger swooped in, grabbed his wheels and took off,” the TMZ report said.
In a video, the suspected thief is seen arguing with the security guard after he pulls out a taser gun on him. The guy is said to have been let off by the security team as Arnold didn't want to file a report.
The incident comes weeks after the 71-year-old was dropkicked by a crazed man in South Africa during a fitness expo.
Arnie had chosen not to press charges in that incident too, saying he was hoping “this was a wake-up call, and he(the attacker) gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.”
