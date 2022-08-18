Man Urinates In Ex-Girlfriend’s Louis Vuitton Bag; What The Court Said

Two people in a relationship go through lots of ups and downs. When they’re in love and understand each other, things are quite easy. But what if one of them grows “toxic” and stops to accommodate your feelings? This leads to growing bitterness and a not-so-sweet ending. These ugly fallouts are of various kinds.

Some ex-couples archive their pics together on their Instagram, while others block and cut off their ex-partner totally from their lives. Some go over the top with their frustration and cause monetary and physical damage to them. One such case has come to light in recent days. A man has been fined by the court for peeing in his ex-girlfriend’s expensive handbag.

The story is from Seoul, South Korea. Back in October 2021, the defendant in the case, a 31-year-old man crossed all limits when a fight broke out between him and his ex-girlfriend. The two were at the girlfriend’s house in Gangnam-gu and they somehow got into an argument. The ex-girlfriend started talking about the money she had spent in the relationship and the mounting debt.

The man then proceeded to her bedroom and took out one of her expensive Louis Vuitton handbags, unbuttoned his pants and peed in the bag. The woman did not like this and went to court, asking for compensation due to her monetary loss.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been revealed due to privacy issues, has been charged $1,150 or Rs. 91,634 for his crime. Although he tried to cover his tracks by pouring liquid detergent into the bag after peeing, the DNA tests confirmed that the woman was not bluffing and he was convicted. He then pleaded guilty, and the woman got the compensation. Being the first offence, the court did not give strict punishment to the man. However, the news has now become the talk of the town on social media platforms.

