Man urinating in New York Subway accidentally shoots himself.

A man was urinating at the Times Square subway station in New York when he accidentally set off a loaded pistol in his pocket, causing him to shoot himself in the leg.

According to Daily News, the 39-year-old man accidentally pulled the trigger at about 12:20 pm inside the station. Immediately after the accident, he passed on the firearm to another person who then fled the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident came to their notice when there was a loud gunshot. “It was one loud shot,” said Michael Bouyea, 52, a security guard at the Margaritaville Resort.

A video which was sent in by people at a tobacco store named Smoke City on 40th Street, shows the gunman, who was wearing a green hat, chatting with a few men before entering the premises of the station. A few minutes later, another man in a light pink hoodie, left the station in a suspiciously hurried manner. According to reports, it is suspected that the shooter handed the gun to the man in the pink hoodie.

The wounded gunman was rushed to the Belle Vue hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have declared him stable, according to the reports.

The ‘pee-shooting’ was the second sensational incident of the day in the Times Square Subway. Hours earlier, a woman named Lenny Javier was pushed into the side of a northbound train. She narrowly managed to survive with a few cuts and bruises on her face.

